PAC leader and members charged with fraud

Cape Town - A PAC leader and two members are expected to appear at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

The trio have been charged with two counts of fraud and two of money laundering.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said allegations are that the three men opened a separate bank account and then asked the secretary of Parliament to deposit the PAC parliamentary allowance into the new bank account.

“Another bank account was then opened into which the parliamentary allowance funds were transferred. The State alleges that they did not have the authority to open the bank account, they were not allowed to inform the secretary of Parliament to pay the PAC parliamentary allowance into a new account, they did not act on the instructions of the PAC and that they used the moneyfor their own personal benefits,” Ntabazalila said.

In a separate matter, a former councillor of the Cederberg Municipality and a district committee member for Ward 5 in Lamberts Bay are also expected to appear at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.