PAC leader and members charged with fraud
Cape Town - A PAC leader and two members are expected to appear at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.
The trio have been charged with two counts of fraud and two of money laundering.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said allegations are that the three men opened a separate bank account and then asked the secretary of Parliament to deposit the PAC parliamentary allowance into the new bank account.
“Another bank account was then opened into which the parliamentary allowance funds were transferred. The State alleges that they did not have the authority to open the bank account, they were not allowed to inform the secretary of Parliament to pay the PAC parliamentary allowance into a new account, they did not act on the instructions of the PAC and that they used the moneyfor their own personal benefits,” Ntabazalila said.
In a separate matter, a former councillor of the Cederberg Municipality and a district committee member for Ward 5 in Lamberts Bay are also expected to appear at the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.
According to Ntabazalila, the duo have been charged with corruption, fraud and contravention of Section 173 (5) (e) of the Public Finance Management Act (deliberately interfering with the supply chain management system of the municipality).
“The case relates to a Mandela Day celebration that was held in Lamberts Bay on July 18, 2018. A service provider was asked to submit a quote in contravention of the supply chain main management policy of the municipality.
“In another instance of corruption, a service provider was requested to provide a quote for food parcels. He was paid for the services, although no food parcels were delivered. He was instructed to hand over the money he was paid to the councillor. The service provider was paid for administrative costs,” Ntabazalila said.
Court proceedings are expected to start in the morning.
Political Bureau