PAC lodges complaint over SABC's 'repeated bias and fake reporting'

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) says it has lodged a complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) against the SABC over its "repeated bias and fake reporting".

PAC president Narius Moloto says they have attempted for months to try to address the SABC "over its practice of giving airtime to a handful of rogue and disgraced members who claim to speak for the party".

He added that the way in which the SABC had reported on matters related to the PAC had not only caused confusion to members of the public, but it had also caused reputational damage to the PAC as a political organisation.

"The PAC has asked for the Complaints Commission to force the SABC to rectify its false reporting and, in light of the fact it was given every opportunity to correct its biased and false reporting and did not, to impose a fine on the broadcaster," added Moloto.