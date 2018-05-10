The president of the Pan African Parliament, Roger Nkodo Dang has been re-elected to head the organisation. Picture: @AfrikParliament/Twitter

Johannesburg – The president of the Pan African Parliament, Roger Nkodo Dang, who has been recently re-elected to head the organisation, has urged Africans to embrace democracy and unite.

“I am hoping this is a lesson to my fellow Africans across the continent that democratic processes must be embraced and appreciated,” said Dang, a Cameroonian native.

Thursday’s elections were held in Midrand at PAP’s sixth ordinary session following the expiry of the term of the 4th bureau led by Dang who has served for three years as per constitutional rules.

Dang retained his presidential seat with 133 votes, while Chief Fortune Charumbira from Zimbabwe got 47 and Mostafa El Gendy from Egypt got 44 votes.

ALSO READ: Julius Malema sworn in at Pan African Parliament

The PAP president came into office as an elected successor to Bethel Nnaemeka Amadi on May 27 in 2015.

“The parliamentarians from across the continent present here today cast their votes freely and this is a signal that we are in the correct path towards embracing the democratic processes of running our elections. Let this not end here, but let it be a continental practice and culture,” said Dang.

“We need to work forward as a team. There are a lot of things that we are still learning and implementing. If we are given support by PAP parliamentarians, we will achieve them.

“We might not agree on various things, but let us unite for a better continent."

The other bureau members are Stephen Masele of Tanzania (East Africa), Haïdara Aichata Cissé of Mali (West Africa) and Bouras Djamal of Algeria

(North Africa) who are first, second and third vice-presidents respectively. Southern Africa does not have a vice–president as the caucus had not yet nominated a candidate.

A fresh election will be held for southern Africa to take the position of 4th vice president.

African News Agency/ANA