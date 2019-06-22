Zindzi Mandela has stirred controversy with her tweet on the land issue. Picture: Phil McCarten/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor has whipped Zindzi Mandela into line over her tweets. The minister told Mandela to conduct herself as a diplomat and adhere to the social media policy of government.

This followed a week-long debate in the country on Mandela’s tweets on the land issue.

Opposition parties even called for Pandor to recall her from Denmark.

Pandor has defended herself against those who accused her of bullying.

Speaking on Talk Radio 702, Pandor said she had spoken to Mandela, and she had confirmed the tweets were hers.

“I informed her that she is a diplomat and I expect diplomatic conduct from her and that her she should adhere to the social media policy guiding how public servants should utilise social media,” said Pandor.

In one tweet Mandela said: “Dear Apartheid apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally. Land is ours.”

She posted a series of tweets last weekend on the land issue which some said were insulting.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe entered the fray and said this week Mandela was entitled to express her views.

The land issue is being debated in Parliament and in his State of the Nation Address President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had received a report on land reform from a panel appointed more than a year ago.

The panel was chaired by Deputy President David Mabuza.

The ad hoc committee on land expropriation had not finished its business when the country went to the polls in May.

It was expected that MPs would revive the ad hoc committee and new members to serve on it would be appointed soon.

The committee had been chaired by Thoko Didiza before Ramaphosa appointed her as minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development.

The ANC this week said Mathole Motshekga would chair the ad hoc committee on land expropriation.

Motshekga will also chair the constitutional review committee, which dealt with the land issue when it landed in the House last year before submitting a report to Parliament.

The national legislature has now mandated the ad hoc committee on land expropriation to continue with the work and finalise it.

Motshekga previously chaired the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services.

Parties had agreed before the elections the issue of land expropriation could not be finalised because of time constraints and it was a complex matter that required time.

Political Bureau