Pandor says no decision yet on whether to expel Israeli ambassador

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says there is no decision yet on whether to expel the Israeli ambassador to South Africa after government took a tough line against him over his disparaging remarks. Pandor told Parliament on Wednesday, during question time to ministers in the security cluster, that they were working with other countries to ensure there was peace and stability in the Middle East.

Cabinet asked the department of international relations to haul the Israeli ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, over the coals for his comments. But other political parties have called for government to expel Belotserkovsky. This was after government had decided to recall all its diplomatic officials following the escalation of the conflict in Gaza.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza and thousands injured. Pandor has called for humanitarian assistance and told Parliament they were working with civil society and other organisations to bring aid to the Gaza Strip. Asked whether government will expel the ambassador, Pandor said they have not yet taken that decision.

“As to the expulsion, there is no decision with respect to that at this moment. Should such a decision be made, we certainly would come into the public space and make the necessary announcement,” said Pandor. “We have expressed our views with respect to the current carnage that is under way in the Palestinian territories,” said Pandor. She said they were working with other countries to bring peace to the Middle East.