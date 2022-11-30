Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Panel finds Ramaphosa has a case to answer in Phala Phala Farmgate scandal

President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Published 4m ago

Cape Town - The panel chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer in relation to Phala Phala.

In the report released on Wednesday evening the report found that Ramaphosa violated a number of laws.

This would now pave for Parliament to discuss the report on Tuesday and take a decision.

“In light of all the information placed before the Panel, we conclude that this information discloses, prima facie, that the President may have committed: 264.1. A serious violation of sections 96(2)(a). 264.2. A serious violation of section 34(1) of PRECCA. 264.3. A serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by acting in a way that is inconsistent with his office. 264.4. A serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business. of the Constitution,” said the report.

*This is a developing story

