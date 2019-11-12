Johannesburg - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has said parents have the choice to opt out of the sexuality curriculum by not permitting their children to attend the programmes.
This was possible provided parents could produce an alternative curriculum that met the required competencies in the curriculum assessment and assessment policy statement (Caps).
Motshekga revealed this in a written response to a parliamentary question by DA MP Nomsa Marchesi, who asked if parents could reject the curriculum being offered to their children.
Marchesi also asked if parents were allowed an opportunity to air views on the content of the sex curriculum.
In her response, Motshekga said since the introduction of sexuality education in 2000, the department had held continuous consultative engagements with education stakeholders.