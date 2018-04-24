Parliament's home affairs portfolio committee adopted the terms of reference for an inquiry into the naturalisation of members of the Gupta family.

Parliament - Parliament's home affairs portfolio committee on Tuesday "unanimously adopted" the terms of reference for an inquiry into the early naturalisation of members of the notorious Gupta family, who are under investigation by various agencies for corruption in South Africa.

In a statement, the committee said the terms were agreed upon following meetings with various ministers, home affairs department officials following an instruction by the National Assembly for all allegations of state capture to be probed.

The committee said the terms of reference have divided the inquiry into two phases.

"The first phase will entail the committee collecting information from the department and relevant stakeholders. This phase will also include a call to the general public to provide the committee with any information it (the public) might have in relation to the matter under inquiry. This phase is already underway and should be concluded within a short time," the statement said.

"The first phase will determine if there is need for the committee to move to Phase Two, which will entail a session/s where the committee will interview witnesses. Phase One will also determine if there is a need for an evidence leader to take the process forward."

In addition, the committee would also look into foreign employees of Gupta-linked companies to check whether their work permits were granted legally.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba in March told journalists that none of the Gupta brothers were South African citizens. The next day the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) confirmed Atul Gupta was a registered voter, a right only citizens are entitled to.

