Parliament – The National Assembly has approved the Political Party Funding Bill on Tuesday afternoon and is set to go to the National Council of Provinces for consideration.

The Bill proposes to regulate and make private donations to political parties represented in Parliament

In June last year, the National Assembly was intent on establishing a multi-party ad hoc committee to make recommendations by 30 November 2017, on the funding of political parties in Parliament.

In September, the Western Cape High Court ruled that information about private funding of political parties and ward candidates should be declared.

Parliament was given 18 months to fix the Promotion of Access to Information Act which was declared inconsistent with the Constitution.

The Bill lapsed at the end of 2017, after the committee tabled the Political Party Funding Bill and recommended that Parliament pass the Bill on 28 November 2017.

On February 28, the Bill was revived.

"The regulation of political party funding is key to our constitutional democracy and will improve transparency, accountability and fairness in political party funding," said the National Assembly in a statement on Tuesday.

IOL