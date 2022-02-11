Parliament arsonist accused Zandile Mafe returns to court

Cape Town - Zandile Christmas Mafe, who is accused of burning Parliament, makes a return to court on Friday. This comes after he was denied bail by the Cape Town Regional Court a week ago.

Mafe has been charged with arson and terrorism. But his appearance in the magistrate’s court also comes after he was released from Valkenberg hospital after the High Court in the Western Cape issued an order for his release. This had followed an earlier order that he should be sent to the hospital for mental observation for 30 days.

The State prosecutors have warned that Mafe faces serious charges that could land him in prison for a long time if he was convicted. When he was denied bail last week by the regional court his lawyers indicated that they would appeal the decision. But the State had also said it would strenuously oppose the bail appeal.

Mafe was arrested on January 2 after Parliament was burnt. The Department of Public Works has said the fire caused extensive damage in the buildings. Several offices belonging to lawmakers and support staff were also affected by the fire.