Parliament closer to appointing a new secretary

Cape Town - Parliament is expecting to finalise the appointment of a new secretary for the national legislature in the coming days, according to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

Modise said, on Thursday, they were negotiating with the topmost candidate on the shortlist of applicants interviewed for the post, recently.

In her response to a question in the National Assembly Programming Committee, Modise said, “We actually came up with three top candidates and we are still now finalising the negotiations because the person who came number one is actually where we are stuck. We are trying to negotiate a package. We should be able to finalise this within the next few days.”

Amos Masondo, chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, said: “The need to speed up the matter and finalise it as soon as on Friday is clear to everybody.”

Parliament has been in the search for the replacement of former secretary Gengezi Mgidlana, who was sacked in August 2019.

Independent Media, reported last October, that Parliament started afresh the search for Mgidlana’s replacement, after potential candidates shortlisted for the initial interviews withdrew.

This prompted the national legislature to conduct a talent search and candidates were then shortlisted for interviews by the multi-party panel.

Modise told the MPs that the EFF did not turn up as one of the parties that was designated to participate in the interview process.

She, however, said they have had to adjust the salary for the position of the Secretary to Parliament.

“We had to rework the salary, scale down to bring it in line with that of all heads of departments in this country. It had to come down to R2.4 million, just like what other directors- general are earning in the country,” Modise said.

The adjustment was made after the national legislature learnt that during his appointment, Mgidlana was the highest paid person in the South African public service.

