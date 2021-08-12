Parliament could have new Speaker by next Thursday

Cape Town - Parliament could have a new Speaker in a week's time after MPs agreed that the election will take place Thursday next week. Members of the programming were meeting where they agreed on the date of the election of the new speaker to take over from Thandi Modise, who was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as new defence minister.

The ANC caucus has nominated Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be the new speaker. Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso told the programming committee that preparations were under way for the election of Modise’s successor. Some of the preparations include that all members need to be physically present in the House for the election. But Parliament will implement Covid-19 protocols to ensure the safety of members.

The rules provide that the election of Speaker must be by secret ballot. Xaso said they have identified venues where MPs will converge in Parliament to cast their ballot next week. However, arrangements were made for members with comorbidities.

“The date will be communicated with the Office of the Chief Justice and that is when we can confirm,” said Xaso. “The chief justice presides over this election. Where there is more than nomination the Constitution provides that voting must be by secret ballot,” said Xaso. [email protected]