Parliament delays inquiry into NSFAS

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Parliament has postponed its inquiry into the affairs of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme after the bursary fund decided to review key decisions that formed part of the inquiry. NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa requested the postponement so that an investigation into Nehawu’s allegations against former administrator Randall Carolissen could be instituted. Briefing the committee on Wednesday, Khosa said the board had decided to review key decisions taken during Carolissen’s tenure. He said they were waiting for procurement to be finalised before an investigation was instituted. “We envisage this to conclude in three months,” he said, adding that they had written to the higher education and training portfolio committee.

Committee chairperson Philly Mapulane confirmed that they had received the correspondence from Khosa and agreed to the request.

“We have, therefore, taken a view that we should delay or postpone, and, of course, based on the outcome emerging from the review process, we will take a final decision whether it is necessary for us to proceed, given what comes out of the review,” Mapulane said.

He said that once that the NSFAS was done with its review, it was expected to brief the committee in order for the committee to decide on a way forward.

ANC MP Tebogo Letsie said the board should be afforded an opportunity to understand the issues at the NSFAS.

“I support the view that we allow them space to get pulse with those issues. It will not assist any of us if we proceed,” Letsie said.

He said they did not want a repeat of what happened at the inquiry at the University of Venda, where they received answers such as “I don’t know” and “we were not there”.

Political Bureau