Parliament mourns death of INkosi Mahlangu
MAYIBONGWE MAQHINA
PARLIAMENT is mourning the death of the chairperson of National House of Traditional Leaders, Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his death during his address to the nation, on Friday.
Faith Muthambi, cooperative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee chairperson, said they were deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mahlangu.
“Inkosi Mahlangu was always available to meet with the committee and the committee has greatly appreciated his wisdom and cooperation.
“He played a pivotal role in strengthening the role of traditional leadership at the local sphere of government and worked hard in deepening the values of constitutional democracy and the principles of cooperative governance,” Muthambi said.
She also said Mahlangu was outspoken on the administration of land rights in traditional areas and believed that traditional leaders owned the land on behalf of their subjects.
“He fought relentlessly against all forms of gender-based violence and held workshops within rural communities to raise the level of awareness about it.
“The committee sends its heartfelt condolences to his wife, the Ndzundza Royal family, the Ndebele Nation, and his colleagues at the National House of Traditional Leaders. May his soul rest in eternal piece,” Muthambi said.
Political Bureau