Parliament mourns death of INkosi Mahlangu

PARLIAMENT is mourning the death of the chairperson of National House of Traditional Leaders, Inkosi Sipho Mahlangu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his death during his address to the nation, on Friday.

Faith Muthambi, cooperative governance and traditional affairs portfolio committee chairperson, said they were deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mahlangu.

“Inkosi Mahlangu was always available to meet with the committee and the committee has greatly appreciated his wisdom and cooperation.