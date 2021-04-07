Parliament names Mkhwebane impeachment committee

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Parliament has named the 26-member committee that will enquire into whether or not there are grounds to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from office. Parties represented in the national legislature had until March 31 to submit the names of members to serve on the committee. Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said in a statement on Wednesday night that National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has received the names of MPs who will constitute the committee. “The committee’s 26 members come from each of the 14 political parties represented in the National Assembly. Eleven will be voting members of the committee and another 15 will be non-voting members,” Mothapo said. On March 16, the National Assembly voted in favour of establishing the committee after adopting the report of an independent panel of experts which recommended that such a committee be established.

The panel included retired Constitutional Court Judge Bess Nkabinde, who chaired the panel, Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza and Advocate Johan de Waal.

The panel that conducted an assessment of incompetence and misconduct found that Mkhwebane had a case to answer.

The assessment was sparked by a motion tabled by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone in February last year.

Mothapo said rules of Parliament required the Section 194 committee to conduct the inquiry to establish whether the charges were sustainable and to report to the House.

“The committee’s report must contain findings, recommendations and reasons, and must be scheduled for consideration and debate with appropriate urgency.”

He said the committee, which must conclude its business within reasonable time frame, would elect its chairperson at its first meeting.

The voting members of the committee are:

ANC - Doris Dlakude, Qubudile Dyantyi, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Mondli Gungubele, Judy Hermans, Bekizwe Simon Nkosi and Philemon Mapulane (Alternate), Teiliswa Mgweba (Alternate).

DA - Annelie Lotriet and Leon Schreiber

EFF - Julius Malema

IFP - Zandile Majozi

Freedom Front Plus - Petrus Mulder

The non-voting members are:

ANC - Nokuzola Tolashe and Xola Nqola

DA - Baxolile Nodada

EFF - Omphile Maotwe

IFP - Themba Msimang

Freedom Front Plus - Heloise Denner

ACDP - Marie Elizabeth Sukers

UDM - Bantu Holomisa

ATM - Thandiswa Marawu

GOOD - Shaun August

NFP - Munzoor Shaik-Emam

AIC - Lulama Ntshayisa

COPE - Willie Madisha

PAC - Mzwanele Nyhontso

Al Jama-ah - Mogamad Hendricks

Political Bureau