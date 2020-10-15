Parliament on the hunt for new Secretary after Mgidlana’s dismissal

Cape Town - Parliament has started afresh the search for the replacement of its dismissed Secretary Gengezi Mgidlana after potential candidates shortlisted for interviews withdrew. The national legislature has had to adjust the salary for the vacant post after it emerged that Mgidlana was the highest paid person in South Africa in the public service. This was revealed at the meeting of the National Assembly programme committee on Thursday. In August, it was reported that Parliament planned to put together a multi-party panel to interview candidates after a talent search was conducted. Briefing the committee, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said the assembling of the multi party panel, something that happened when Mgidlana was interviewed, was an administrative matter.

Modise also said it had come to their attention that Mgidlana had been the highest paid person in the country.

"The former Secretary of Parliament was paid more than the director general of the country so we had to do what is not nice and bring it with what we think directors-general should earn in this country," she said.

Modise said as soon they shortlisted a set of candidates, the national legislature ran into trouble.

"There were one or two people who we thought were qualified but just as we thought we can have a race for the position, one person withdrew and we were left with one potential candidate to interview.

"You know that is a dangerous path. We thought let's go back, let's regroup;" she said.

Modise told the MPs that a lot of people applied but they did not qualify.

"We have to be extra careful with all the drama we have had with this position in Parliament. We would beg parties to be understanding that we are a little bit slow but we want to be thorough," Modise said.

"We decided to go to a talent search and as soon as we get candidates we will come back to parties for us to have a multi party to interview potential candidates for the job," she added.

In October 2019, both parliamentary houses resolved to terminate Mgidlana's contract at separate sittings.

This was after a disciplinary committee held in August 2019 recommended his summary dismissal.

Political Bureau