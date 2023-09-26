Parliament pays tribute to Winnie and Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Zoleka

The South African Parliament has added its voice to the many tributes and messages of condolences to the Mandela family following the death of Zoleka Mandela on Tuesday. Zoleka Mandela (43) - granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela and daughter of Zindziswa Mandela - succumbed to her battle with cancer on Monday evening.

In a short statement on Tuesday, family spokesperson Zwelabo Mandela, said Mandela was admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord. "Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday, September 25, surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her," he said. She died a day before what would have been her late grandmother’s birthday. In honour of her birthday, the well-known William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg was renamed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula extended Parliaments condolences to the Mandela family and the entire nation “on the sad passing of the remarkable activist”, Zoleka Mandela. “Her passing yesterday, a day before the birthday of her beloved grandmother, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, is a poignant reminder of the interwoven legacies, representing a family's enduring commitment to justice, equality, and freedom,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. She described Zoleka Mandela not only as the granddaughter of two iconic figures in South Africa's history but also as a passionate advocate for change in her own right.

“As a writer, activist, and survivor, she fearlessly shared her personal battles, including her struggles with addiction and her courageous fight against breast cancer. Her willingness to speak openly about her challenges inspired many and showcased the strength that ran through her veins,” she said. As Mapisa-Nqakula paid tribute to Zoleka Mandela, she also remembered, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who played an important role in the liberation and service to South Africa. She said Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s influence on Zoleka's life, both as a grandmother and as a source of inspiration, continued to shape the trajectory of her granddaughter's activism and served as a testament to the enduring power of family bonds and the indomitable spirit of those who fight for justice.

"In this moment of profound loss, let us come together as a nation to honour Zoleka Mandela's memory and reflect on the indomitable spirit of her family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mandela family during this difficult time. "May both Zoleka Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela rest in eternal peace" Mapisa-Nqakula said.