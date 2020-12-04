Parliament reads riot act to Department of Correctional Services

CAPE TOWN: Parliament has read the riot act to the Department of Correctional Services for asking from the officials of the justice and correctional services portfolio committee questions asked by the MPs in their presence.

This happened when the department appeared before the committee on Friday to answer questions that were not answered at the Wednesday meeting.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said it was brought to his attention that inasmuch as the department delegation came to meetings, it came back to the committee secretariat to ask them to assist with questions asked by MPs.

Magwanishe said the committee section did not work for the department.

"We expect, if you come in such big numbers, that you do note questions asked by members and not come back to Parliament and ask what the questions were. It means you were on a joyride and not doing anything," he said.