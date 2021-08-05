Parliament refers Busisiwe Mkhwebane matter to rules committee after judgment

Cape Town - Parliament has referred the issue of the removal of the public protector to the rules committee on the process to be followed after the Western Cape High Court found against the legislature. This came after Busisiwe Mkhwebane had called for the national legislature to halt the process to remove her from office.

The National Assembly had set up an ad hoc committee to institute removal proceedings against her. During a meeting of the programming committee on Thursday Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said the matter would be referred to the rules committee to decide on the next course of action. “When I closed the matter I said the final word will not come from you,” said Lechesa to EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkalipi who had questioned the committee.

He said the rules committee would make a decision on what would happen next. “The final word will come from the rules committee. Please let us leave it to the interpretation of the rules committee to finalise,” said Tsenoli. Last month Parliament said it had noted the judgment of the high court on Mkhwebane.