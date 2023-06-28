Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Parliament senior officials to meet Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after ‘concerning’ comments on state capture

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo chaired the Judicial Commission into State Capture on Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State, after which he handed over six volumes of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa in June 2022. Picture: Karen Sandison/ African News Agency ANA)

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo chaired the Judicial Commission into State Capture on Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State, after which he handed over six volumes of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa in June 2022. Picture: Karen Sandison/ African News Agency ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Parliament’s Presiding Officers will today will meet with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after he voiced his concerns regarding the institution’s implementation of the Judicial Commission into State Capture recommendations on Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, Including Organs of State.

Zondo, who chaired the commission, spoke at a colloquium hosted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) last week, marking a year since the final reports from the state capture inquiry was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his keynote address, Zondo boldly said that if another group of people, fully intent on emptying the state’s coffers and making all key decisions in the running of the country, were ever to target South Africa the way the Gupta family had, there was no way to stop it, simply because there had been no changes made in protecting the country.

Parliament’s National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson, Amos Masondo, is expected to meet with the Chief Justice later on Wednesday at Constitution Hill.

A “comprehensive” briefing to the media by the Presiding Officers on progress made in executing the State Capture Commission’s recommendations will then take place on Thursday in Johannesburg.

More on this

In June 2022, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the final volume on the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A year later, at the colloquium, Zondo reflected on major points raised in testimonies from about 300 witnesses, including President Ramaphosa, and more than eight million pages of documentation. He said there were different forms of state capture and that the capturing of the state placed democracy at risk.

[email protected]

Politics

Related Topics:

political crisispolitical debatespoliticscorrupt practicesCorruptionState Owned EnterprisesSouth AfricaJohannesburgChief Justice Raymond ZondoNosiviwe Mapisa NqakulaCyril RamaphosaGuptasState CaptureZondo CommissionParliamentNational Government

Share

Recent stories by:

Kailene Pillay
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe