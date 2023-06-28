Parliament senior officials to meet Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after ‘concerning’ comments on state capture

Parliament’s Presiding Officers will today will meet with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after he voiced his concerns regarding the institution’s implementation of the Judicial Commission into State Capture recommendations on Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, Including Organs of State. Zondo, who chaired the commission, spoke at a colloquium hosted by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) last week, marking a year since the final reports from the state capture inquiry was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his keynote address, Zondo boldly said that if another group of people, fully intent on emptying the state’s coffers and making all key decisions in the running of the country, were ever to target South Africa the way the Gupta family had, there was no way to stop it, simply because there had been no changes made in protecting the country. Parliament’s National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson, Amos Masondo, is expected to meet with the Chief Justice later on Wednesday at Constitution Hill. A “comprehensive” briefing to the media by the Presiding Officers on progress made in executing the State Capture Commission’s recommendations will then take place on Thursday in Johannesburg.

In June 2022, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the final volume on the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. A year later, at the colloquium, Zondo reflected on major points raised in testimonies from about 300 witnesses, including President Ramaphosa, and more than eight million pages of documentation. He said there were different forms of state capture and that the capturing of the state placed democracy at risk. [email protected]