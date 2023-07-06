Parliament Speaker, Cosatu pay tribute to Essop Pahad

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have joined South Africans in paying their tribute to former Minister in the Presidency Essop Pahad.

They said Pahad was an exceptional leader. The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and Cosatu also paid tribute to Pahad. Pahad, who died early on Thursday morning, will be buried at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg according to Muslim practice.

Pahad grew up in a family of activists and he joined the struggle at an early age. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said he made a remarkable contribution in government when he served under former president Thabo Mbeki. But his role in the Struggle will always be remembered as he joined the cause for justice in South Africa when he was serving in both the ANC and SACP.

“Dr Pahad's selfless service to the people of South Africa, both within and outside of government, leaves an indelible mark on our nation's history. His involvement in the Transvaal Indian Youth Congress during the darkest days of apartheid, when the ANC was banned, showcased his unwavering commitment to the cause of liberation. Despite facing persecution and exile, he remained resolute in his pursuit of justice and actively engaged with the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP) in leadership capacities,” said parliament. “Returning to South Africa in 1990, Dr Pahad played a pivotal role in shaping the democratic dispensation we enjoy today. His contributions as a Parliamentary Counsellor to the then Deputy President, Thabo Mbeki, and subsequently as a Minister in the Presidency were marked by his tireless efforts to create a society that upholds the values of democracy, inclusivity, and social justice. He worked diligently to establish institutions and frameworks that protected the rights of children, disabled individuals, women, and youth, ensuring that their voices were heard and their needs were addressed,” it added. Executive Director of the Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton sent “heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Essop Pahad.”

Cosatu also paid tribute to the late former Cabinet minister. "Cosatu conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family of comrade Essop Pahad, relatives, friends, former colleagues, Congress Movement activists, the Alliance and the global community who interacted with him during the anti-apartheid era," the trade union federation said.