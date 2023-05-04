Parliament Speaker eager to kick off process to appoint new public protector

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has called for the speeding up of the process to appoint the new public protector given the time available before her term ends in October. House chairperson Cedric Frolick said on Thursday the constituency period will start in June and the House will have to start the process by the end of May.

Frolick said they made a presentation to the chief whips of parties on Wednesday and reminded them of the urgency of the matter. He said the process would require the establishment of the ad hoc committee by May 25, when Parliament goes into recess. Then the committee would start the process of inviting applications, shortlisting of candidates, interviewing them and the vetting of the successful candidate.

This would give Parliament time to complete the process before the end of the term of the public protector in October. Mapisa-Nqakula said there was no time left. “This has become an urgent matter. We are now at the beginning of May and in my understanding the term of office of the public protector ends in October,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is facing impeachment in Parliament and the section 194 committee has been busy with that process. Kholeka Gcaleka has been acting in the position of public protector since the impeachment of Mkhwebane started last year. [email protected]