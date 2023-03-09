Parliament to deal with Phala Phala saga again

The Phala Phala matter is back in Parliament after political parties pushed that it be dealt with in a debate after new information emerged from the tax agency this week. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the matter would be handled in a plenary where political parties would make declarations.

The EFF and DA had written to Mapisa-Nqakula asking her to bring it back on the agenda after Parliament last year rejected the Section 89 report on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should be impeached. The opposition said on Thursday that during the meeting of the programming committee, due to new information from the South African Revenue Service that the $580 000 was not declared, that the issue should be back for discussion. SARS later said Ramaphosa and the Ntaba Nyoni farm were tax-compliant and urged all political leaders to also follow tax laws.

But the opposition said they wanted an ad hoc committee to be established to deal with the Phala Phala matter. Mapisa-Nqakula said the programming committee would next Thursday give a date when the issue would be brought for discussion in Parliament. “This matter is a matter which will be dealt with in a session, where declarations by different political parties will be allowed,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli denied claims by the opposition that Parliament had protected Ramaphosa when Phala Phala was debated last year. The EFF and UDM members said Parliament shielded Ramaphosa. But Tsenoli said this was not the case.