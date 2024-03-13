Parliament will finalise the investigation into Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and submit its report to the Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises, Khaya Magaxa said the committee will meet next week where it will finalise the investigation. The case was brought before the committee after former Director-General in the Department of Public Enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi accused Gordhan of corruption in the sale of South African Airways (SAA) to Takatso consortium. The meeting between Gordhan and the committee stalled for months, before the minister asked that it be held in camera because of commercially sensitive information on the deal.

In a meeting of the committee on Wednesday, Magaxa said members of political parties must prepare themselves for the final meeting on the matter. “The meeting is supposed to be completing an investigation on allegations against the minister by Tlhakudi. We earmarked it for tomorrow or Friday, but the chair of chairs (Cedric Frolick) gave us space for a physical session. Therefore, we will be in a position to have that meeting next week. “I hope members are preparing themselves for that meeting because that will be our last meeting in relation to that issue where we will wrap up and start to develop a report to the Speaker,” said Magaxa.