Parliament welcomes ConCourt ruling on impeachment of Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Cape Town - Parliament has welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court that allowed it to go-ahead with the impeachment of the public protector. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the judgment removed any hurdles for the process to be allowed to continue.

The process began months ago after MPs decided to impeach Busisiwe Mkhwebane. This came after then Speaker Thandi Modise had appointed a panel chaired by retired Constitutional Court Judge Bess Nkabinde to determine if there was a prima facie case against Mkhwebane. The panel found that she had a case to answer.

Mkhwebane took the matter to the Western Cape High Court. In a statement on Friday, Parliament said it welcomed the decision of the apex court to allow for the impeachment process to go ahead. “The Speaker appreciates the clarification and guidance provided by the Constitutional Court in relation to the judgment of the high court, which removes any hurdle to the continuation of the process by the section 194 committee which is tasked with considering the motion,” said Parliament.