Parliamentary presiding officers pay tribute to outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng

Mogoeng, the country’s fourth chief justice since the advent of democracy, took over from former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo in 2011.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, have paid tribute to former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who served his last day in office on Monday.

Modise and Masondo applauded the exceptional contribution that Mogoeng had made to the country’s constitutional democracy by strengthening role of the Constitutional Court during his tenure.

“He worked very hard to ensure that the administration of justice was bolstered through the Apex Court. He worked tirelessly to ensure that the independence of the judiciary is not compromised and that the doctrine of separation of powers is strengthened,” said Modise and Masondo in a statement.

“We salute him for remaining faithful to this country - both in word and in deed even under trying circumstances in the evolution of our constitutional democracy - and for upholding and protecting the Constitution and the human rights entrenched in it, and for fulfilling his responsibilities without fear, favour or prejudice,” they said.