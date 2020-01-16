Johannesburg - Opposition parties have backed calls for the extension of the deadline for written submissions on the expropriation of land without compensation.
Parliament’s ad hoc committee has set the end of the month as the deadline to make written submissions on the bill to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.
The Centre for Constitutional Rights had written to the ad hoc committee requesting an extension.
The DA and the African Christian Democratic Party said on Wednesday there was not sufficient time for people to deal with the bill and make submissions by the end of this month, because it had been gazetted and published during the festive season.
DA caucus chairperson in Parliament Annelie Lotriet said it would make sense to extend the deadline. She said when the committee began its work, its chairperson, Mathole Motshekga, indicated there would be enough time to deal with all issues.