Parties disclose R41 million donated during second quarter

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie donated hundreds of thousands of rand to their parties. But the Democratic Alliance (DA) got most of the donations after it received more than R36 million from various sources.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday released its report for the second quarter on donations to political parties. The African National Congress (ANC) received R778,000 during the second quarter from three different companies. The funding came from Iceburg Trading, which is R428,000; Phepha MV Security Services, which donated R200,000; and Elohim Erets Retailers, which donated R150,000. The IEC said only six parties disclosed their funding this time of the year.

ActionSA received R3.2 million, with R2 million coming from its leader, Mashaba. McKenzie donated R225,000 to his party. “The largest donation – to the DA – was received from an entity known as Fynbos Kapitaal Proprietary Limited. This entity is not to be confused with Fynbos Ekwiteit (Pty) Ltd, which also made a large donation to the party in the first quarter. The second-largest donation came from an individual by the name of Ms M Slack. These two donors donated amounts of R15 million and R10 million, respectively.

“Other large donations declared by the party were received from Mr Martin Moshal (R5 million), Mr D Barnes (R3 million), and an international entity known as the Danish Liberal Democracy Programme (R1 478 230.02),” said the IEC. The commission also said the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) received R112,000 during the second quarter, and Freedom Front Plus got funding to the value of R131,000. The IEC said there was a total of R41 million that was donated to all six political parties who declared funding.