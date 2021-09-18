Patricia De Lille calls on youth to register to vote

Cape Town - GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille has called on young people to register for the upcoming local government elections to be held on November 1. “There is a great need in South Africa for conscious young people to add their weight and ideas to the task of establishing the progressive nation of integrity founded on post-apartheid justice so beautifully described in our Constitution.

“A critical first step is for as many young people as possible, and those who have never voted before, to register to vote this weekend,” De Lille said on Saturday. The Public Works and Infrastructure Minister also urged young people to check their voter registration status. De Lille said the actions of young people were decisive in the struggle against apartheid.

“We need the new generation’s insights to tackle today’s big-ticket problems: economic, social, environmental, and spatial injustice. “We need young people to register to vote, and to begin to bring their insights and influence to bear. “Register to vote this weekend. It won’t take long. Then, make your voice heard on November 1 and begin contributing to fixing South Africa,” she said.