Paul Mashatile's wife dies just days after his mother

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Just few days after having to deal with the heartbreak of losing his ever-supportive struggle stalwart mother, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has lost his wife.

Mashatile’s wife, Manzi Ellen Mashatile passed away on Sunday afternoon after a long illness.

Mashatile's mother, Marriam Nomvula Mashatile, was 82 when she passed away on June 20.





On Sunday, the ANC said it was lost for words on how to comfort Mashatile after the latest personal setback which has shocked many in the political fraternity.





“This is a double tragedy for the Mashatile family who buried the Treasurer General’s mother a week ago. The organisation is found wanting of appropriate words to express its words of comfort. We call on the public to give the family privacy during these difficult times. As expected all measures necessary in compliance with Covid-19 regulations will be observed.





"To the family, we extend our condolences at this difficult time and hope the family will find the strength to pull through. The organisation will be liaising with the family on plans for funeral arrangements,” the party said.





The spokesperson for the Mashatile family, Keith Khoza, said the family was late on Sunday meeting to finalise funeral arrangements and related issues.



