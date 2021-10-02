People of the Western Cape feel excluded from the rest of the country – Zizi Kodwa

As the governing party fights to win back the Western Cape, ANC NEC member and Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa says the aim is to make people of the province “feel like they belong to South Africa”. Kodwa led the party’s campaign in Crossroads, Philippi East, on Saturday.

He kicked off his campaign trail in the province on Friday when he visited Lwandle in Somerset West. He said while doing door-to-do visits, an impression arose that people feel excluded by the DA government. “There is a feeling that people, particularly the poor, are not part of South Africa, by the manner they are treated, in comparison to the rest of the country.

“This is because of the services they do not get. “If you look at the Cape Town metro, you will see one city with two tales. “As you proceed from areas such as Crossroads, Gugulethu, Manenberg and Mitchells Plan towards Cape Town CBD, you get a completely different city which the DA seems comfortable with,” Kodwa said.

According to Kodwa, while the opposition party runs the metro and province, the ANC remains the “only organisation which improved the living conditions on the Cape Flats”. He said the Western Cape needed a government which is sensitive to the needs of the poor. “The government in this province is not sensitive to the interests of the poor people and all Cape Flats areas.