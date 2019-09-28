Perform or face the consequences, Magashule warns municipalities







ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has warned municipalities to start performing or there will be consequences if they fail to do so.

Briefing the media in Benoni, Johannesburg, during the ruling party’s three-day National Executive Committee (NEC) special meeting which began on Friday, Magashule insisted that action would be taken against non-performing municipalities.

“Obviously there must be actions because our communities cannot cry forever for refuse removal, issues of quality services, incomplete projects wherever they are, be projects by national or by provinces,” said Magashule.





Magashule also warned that services were not for free therefore affording community members have to pay for services.





“We will be saying to all our municipalities that it is time to ensure that people pay for the services.





“So municipalities must ensure that we deliver quality services, and therefore if we deliver quality services those who are supposed to pay must do so. The indigent register must be updated,” he said.





Magashule said the special meeting, which was attended by secretaries and chairpersons of all ANC regions and provinces, was going to “agitate municipalities to do the right thing”, which was to fulfill promises the party made when it was campaigning for the general elections.





“It is back to basics, issues of refuse removal, roads in the townships, electricity and water,” he said.





He said the leadership was also going to discuss the land for settlement development.





“Today and tomorrow is about that as we move forward to ensure that we deliver what we call a developmental state,” he said.





Magashule said on Sunday the leadership would be discussing the economy.





“We will be discussing that document of comrade Tito (Finance Minister Mboweni). We have invited everybody from regions to provinces to national, we have invited some experts to discuss this document,” said Magashule.



