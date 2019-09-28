Johannesburg - ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has warned municipalities to start performing or there will be consequences if they fail to do so.
Briefing the media in Benoni, Johannesburg, during the ruling party’s three-day National Executive Committee (NEC) special meeting which began on Friday, Magashule insisted that action would be taken against non-performing municipalities.
“Obviously there must be actions because our communities cannot cry forever for refuse removal, issues of quality services, incomplete projects wherever they are, be projects by national or by provinces,” said Magashule.