Phala Phala back in Parliament, motion of no confidence against Speaker

The Phala Phala matter is back in the national legislature where lawmakers will decide whether to set up an ad hoc committee to probe it. This is one of two motions to be debated in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

However, parliamentarians will first debate the motion of no confidence on the removal of the Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The motion was tabled by the EFF. In its motion the EFF said the Speaker had acted unconstitutionally by calling on members of the security services to remove their members.

This was after party MPs stormed the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering the State of the Nation address, prompting security officials to step in and eject the EFF. Mapisa-Nqakula has insisted that she had acted correctly and in line with the rules of the national legislature. In the motion of the DA, party leader John Steenhuisen is calling for the establishment of the ad hoc committee into Phala Phala.

He wants the committee to finish its work by early June and submit a report to fellow parliamentarians. This comes after the acting Public Protector had completed a preliminary investigation in which he found no wrongdoing against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Acting public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, had then sent the preliminary report to all affected parties to make comments on it.

But the official opposition wants an ad hoc committee to be established. This comes after parliament voted against the Section 89 report, which had been put together by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo. Ramaphosa has insisted that he did nothing wrong in the Phala Phala matter, but opposition parties believe he has a case to answer.