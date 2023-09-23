Philani Mavundla says the internal ABC ructions started when the party decided to dump IFP and form coalition with ANC

The former deputy mayor of eThekwini municipality and the president of Abantu Batho Congress, Philani PG Mavundla has laid bare how the ongoing internal revolt within his party started. Mavundla who is now the mayor of Umvoti (Greytown) in the KwaZulu-Natal says their squabbles started when they decided to dump the IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) in the municipality and join hands with the ANC.

Despite being a small party largely in KwaZulu-Natal, the party Mavundla founded in 2020 is kingmaker in several municipalities, including eThekwini. Mavundla laid bare the source of their internal squabbles on Saturday in Greytown where they had a special council congress to discuss several issues including the squabbles. The theme of the congress was: “Rejecting and Eradicating the Hostile Takeover of ABC by Agent Provocateurs.”

NEWS: ABC President Philani Mavundla has obtained an interim court order putting in abeyance the decison of the DC led by Vusumuzi Dladla to have him expelled from the party he founded. Umvoti local municipality where Mavundla is the Mayor cannot remove him as well. @IOL pic.twitter.com/KWdajUsaNB — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 20, 2023 Mavundla said he was sad that the party which was formed to be a voice of the voiceless is now involved in squabbles.

“It's disheartening to witness the ABC turning against itself. “Despite our relatively short existence, we have found ourselves entangled in legal battles on ten separate occasions, even facing our own comrades in court four times. “It has become evident that the motives behind these actions have been driven by self-interest rather than the best interests of ABC,” Mavundla said.

He was referring to the ongoing squabbles where the national disciplinary committee led by Vusumuzi Dladla and Bhungu Gwala sat and resolved to expel him as party president and mayor. The expulsion is now in abeyance after Mavundla took the matter to the Pietermaritzburg High Court which ruled that the NDC cannot take any decision until it has decided on its legitimacy. Mavundla said when they decided to form a pact with the ANC, some of their councillors orchestrated an internal revolt.

“It all began with the decision to form a coalition with the ANC in Umvoti. “Instead of expressing their opposition through party structures, senior comrades chose to undermine the party's decision by supporting a political party (IFP) that has mistreated our members. “ABC supporters and the community at large have been denied basic necessities, such as water and dignified sanitation, by this very same party,” Mavundla told the gathering.

Mavundla asked the congress to ratify a decision to expel Gwala, Dladla and a host of other councillors for their actions. The decision was yet to be given the green by the time this report was compiled. Meanwhile, Gwala and Dladla also held a parallel meeting in Ladysmith on the same day. During their meeting, it was resolved that the national leadership of the be disbanded.