Pretoria - The Pan Africanist Party of Azania has called on South Africans and the ANC in particular to not allow the "onslaught" on media and publishing company Independent Media to continue.
PAC President Narius Moloto held a round-table discussion on Wednesday to offer support to Independent Media staff and its chairman Dr Iqbal Survé. This follows Sekunjalo Independent Media receiving an application for its liquidation from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) earlier this week.
Moloto says anti-transformation forces have targeted the media organisation because of its revelations on the SARS rogue unit and other hidden acts of some ANC leaders.
"Of course they want to shut down Independent Media. It's the only media black people have left. It will be a tragedy if Independent Media can no longer publish the stories they are publishing. This is an assault on media and black people in general."
Moloto joins other politicians and business persons who on Wednesday threw their weight behind Survé.