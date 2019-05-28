* This story has been updated PRETORIA - ANC deputy President David Mabuza has on Tuesday, been sworn-in as a member of the National Assembly.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria as President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise watched.

Congratulating Mabuza after his swearing in, Ramaphosa shook Mabuza's hand and joked "siphelele manje (loosely translated to we're a team now).

Mabuza last week asked to clear his name before he could take his oath as an MP and was sworn-in, paving the way for his possible re-appointment as deputy president.

Mabuza met with the integrity commission of the ruling ANC on Friday to discuss adverse findings that had been leveled against him and 20 others.

The deputy president's swearing in could also clear the way for Ramaphosa to announce his new cabinet.

While speculation has been rife over the past week as to who the president will appoint as his right hand man, media reports maintain that Mabuza is likely to return to his position as deputy president.

African News Agency (ANA)