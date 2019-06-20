Police Minister Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
Police Minister Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
ANC MP Bernice Swart in pink feathers at #SONA2019. Picture: Raahil Sain / ANA
ANC MP Bernice Swart in pink feathers at #SONA2019. Picture: Raahil Sain / ANA
ACDP’s Steve Swart and Reverend Kenneth Meshoe with their wives at #SONA2019. Picture: Raahil Sain / ANA
ACDP’s Steve Swart and Reverend Kenneth Meshoe with their wives at #SONA2019. Picture: Raahil Sain / ANA
Nuclear Physicist Senamile Masango Picture: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)
Nuclear Physicist Senamile Masango Picture: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)
DA MP Nazley Sharif Picture: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)
DA MP Nazley Sharif Picture: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)
Dr Mimi Gondwe Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
Dr Mimi Gondwe Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)
TV personality Babalwa Mneno. Picture: GCIS
TV personality Babalwa Mneno. Picture: GCIS
Dr Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)
Dr Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)
GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille. Picture: Chantall Presence/African News Agency (ANA)
GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille. Picture: Chantall Presence/African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa may have cut the budget for his State of the Nation Address at Parliament on Thursday but dignitaries and invited guests still brought out their best bling for the occasion.

Among the guests who walked the red carpet at Parliament on Thursday afternoon were Police Minister General Bheki Cele and wife Thembeka, who had the fashion police’s votes for ruling the #SONA2019 red carpet. Talk about ruffling some feathers!

Cast members from drag queen show Gate 69, Luanna Shanfeld, Christopher Dudgeon, Brendan van Rhyn and Rudy Jansen,  brought some glam to the parliamentary precinct, dressed in beehives and military jackets.
Video: Raahil Sain/ANA

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmuisi Maimane, decked out in a navy blue suit, and his wife Natalie arrived early in the parliamentary precinct. Maimane said he expects Ramaphosa to announce clear steps to address the failing SA economy and "jobs, jobs, jobs". 

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said she always supports local designers. 
VIDEO: Raahil Sain / ANA

African News Agency/ANA and IOL

* This story will be updated

Follow the latest from #SONA2019 here.