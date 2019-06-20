Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa may have cut the budget for his State of the Nation Address at Parliament on Thursday but dignitaries and invited guests still brought out their best bling for the occasion. Among the guests who walked the red carpet at Parliament on Thursday afternoon were Police Minister General Bheki Cele and wife Thembeka, who had the fashion police’s votes for ruling the #SONA2019 red carpet. Talk about ruffling some feathers!

Cast members from drag queen show Gate 69, Luanna Shanfeld, Christopher Dudgeon, Brendan van Rhyn and Rudy Jansen, brought some glam to the parliamentary precinct, dressed in beehives and military jackets.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmuisi Maimane, decked out in a navy blue suit, and his wife Natalie arrived early in the parliamentary precinct. Maimane said he expects Ramaphosa to announce clear steps to address the failing SA economy and "jobs, jobs, jobs".

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said she always supports local designers.

It may have been a tough week for @zilevandamme (being the victim of a #racist incident and all), but she’s #slaying this #SONA red carpet look! 🔥 @IOL pic.twitter.com/w9SarqMxn0 — Weekend Argus (@WeekendArgus) June 20, 2019

