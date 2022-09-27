PICS: Cabinet ministers, Motlanthe celebrate Chinese National Day in Pretoria

Pretoria – Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong and his wife, Zhang Bin, have hosted several Cabinet ministers in Pretoria at a reception marking the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. In his keynote address at the event hosted at the Chinese Embassy, the Chinese envoy said practical cooperation in economy, trade and investment between South Africa and China is “flourishing with fruitful results”.

“From January to August this year, the two-way trade between China and South Africa increased by 9.2% year-on-year against headwinds, reaching $38 billion US dollars. China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years,” said Chen. He said Chinese enterprises have created 400 000 jobs in South Africa and will create another 20 000 jobs within three years. Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong hosted several Cabinet ministers in Pretoria at an event marking the 73rd anniversary of the founding of China. Photo: Supplied/Chinese Embassy “With close coordination at multilateral level, we have opened up new horizons of solidarity and cooperation. China and South Africa have always practised true multi-lateralism and safeguarded world fairness and justice,” he said.

Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong. Photo: Supplied/Chinese Embassy “Since China took over the rotating BRICS presidency this year, South Africa has granted us great support. And the two sides have worked side by side on multilateral occasions to safeguard the legitimate rights and common interests of developing countries. “China-South Africa cooperation sets pace for China-Africa relations and sets an example of solidarity and cooperation among developing countries,” he said. Touching on the visit to Taiwan by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month, Chen said the controversial trip had interfered with China's internal affairs, undermined China's sovereignty and stirred up tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

“Here, I would like to thank, in particular, the South African government, political parties, parliament and friends from all walks of life for reaffirming their commitment, through various ways, to the one-China principle and their support for China's legitimate stance and measures,” he said. Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams addressing an event marking the 73rd anniversary of the founding of China. Photo: Supplied/Chinese Embassy The South African government delegation was led by Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi and numerous other officials. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe and his wife Gugu also graced the prestigious event. Former chief of the SA National Defence Force, General Solly Shoke, also attended the celebration.

Former chief of the SANDF General Solly Shoke in conversation with former president Kgalema Motlanthe and his wife Gugu at an event marking the 73rd anniversary of the founding of China. Photo: Supplied/Chinese Embassy In her address, Ndabeni-Abrahams conveyed a message of congratulations to the People’s Republic of China on behalf of the South African government. “Your Excellency, at the outset, please allow me to convey, on behalf of the government of the Republic of South Africa and her people, our heartfelt congratulations to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, the government, and the people of the People’s Republic of China on the celebration of this momentous occasion,” she said. “Today, we meet to celebrate the founding of the People’s Republic of China on 1 October 1949. It is also recognised that we celebrate this 73rd birthday of a nation during the Year of the Water Tiger in China, which traditionally represents strength, bravery, and wisdom. These qualities are especially meaningful in our current global context.”

The minister said South Africa proudly acknowledged that its partnership with China had withstood the storm precipitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the comprehensive partnership continues to be strong. “This is evident in the various high-level engagements which have been held between our two countries, including the telephone call between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Xi Jinping in March this year, as well as in the various strategic goals and objectives as encapsulated in the 10 Years Strategic Programme on Cooperation, recently signed by our respective Ministers of Foreign Affairs,” she said. “Ladies and gentlemen, in a world that has been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are pleased to highlight that South Africa’s bilateral trade with China has continued to grow and serves as a testament to our hard work. Despite the challenges and consequences of the pandemic, our total volume of trade reached R544bn last year.”

However, Ndabeni-Abrahams highlighted that the trade remains strongly in favour of China “and more work must be done to address this trade deficit, which, fortunately, is on a downward trend”. On the investment front, Ndabeni-Abrahams said there are “a sizeable number” of South African companies invested in China in various sectors, and many of the big transactions are based on shareholding arrangements. “These investments not only drive economic cohesion between our two countries but also bring our peoples and cultures together. Along these same lines, South Africa hopes to see more Chinese companies investing in the South African economy, especially with a view to boosting our local manufacturing and industrialisation efforts,” she said.