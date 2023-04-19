PICS: Dube TradePort says land invasion targeting land allocated for Durban automotive park has been stopped

Durban – The KwaZulu-Natal government-owned Dube TradePort says the dramatic land invasion at Umgababa in the south of Durban which targeted lucrative coastal land earmarked for an automotive park, has been halted. The entity says this was after an intervention which involved several stakeholders and it says at the present moment there are engagements with the invaders.

On Monday the country was shocked when hundreds of people, mainly driving expensive cars invaded the sugar cane farm and started snatching the land and demarcating plots. NEWS: KZN government-owned Dube Trade Port says the land invasion at Umgababa, Durban which targeted land lucrative coastal land earmarked for an automotive park, has been halted. The entity says this was after an intervention which involved several stakeholders. @IOL pic.twitter.com/VwDL8SnCqT — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 19, 2023 It is believed that the invaders intended to build homes and in the process, the sugar cane currently on the farm was burnt down. IOL learnt from insiders in the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs that the farm was once owned by Illovo Sugar.

NEWS: Hundreds of people have invaded a vacant farm, which is believed was once owned by Illovo, and it is currently being claimed by Inkosi Luthuli of the Luthuli traditional council in the south of Durban. There are currently frantic efforts to stop the ongoing invasion. @IOL pic.twitter.com/6Hap5jBmBI — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 18, 2023 It was then acquired by Dube TradePort after it was earmarked for an automotive park to supply the automotive industry of Durban. However, it was not developed because the Luthuli clan of the area was claiming it. The claim for the clan was later dismissed, but that did not stop it from claiming the land as theirs.

Also claiming the land as theirs is the Hlengwa clan which are neighbours to the Luthuli clan on the south Durban. Following the invasion frenzy, the Dube TradePort intervened and it seems to have temporarily won the battle. In a response to IOL on Wednesday, the entity said the invasion has been stopped.

“Dube TradePort Corporation can confirm that since Sunday, April 16th 2023 a group from eMathulini community began invading Dube TradePort-owned land at the Illovo site, which is earmarked for development of the second phase of the Durban Automotive Supplier Park. “Dube TradePort can confirm that as of this morning Wednesday the 19th 2023 the land invaders have evacuated the site. “Members of the Dube TradePort Corporation stakeholder management team together with a team from KZN’s Department for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs have been engaging with the land invaders and community leaders to resolve the current situation.

"There have been no incidences of violence reported," it said in a written response to IOL when asked how it intended to stop the land grab. Meanwhile, there is another ongoing land grab near the Cato Ridge industrial area where some people have built multi-million mansions amid a legal dispute over who owns the land.