PICS: Kgalema Motlanthe says renewal of ANC will require unity and honesty

Cape Town - Former President Kgalema Motlanthe has called for renewal of the ANC, but warned that this would not come easy as it requires unity and honesty. Motlanthe, who was speaking at the funeral of former Gauteng provincial spokesperson and acting Director-General in the province, Thabo Masebe, on Saturday in Gauteng, said Masebe represented a generation of youth leaders in the ANC who changed the course of history.

He said Masebe died at the time his party, the ANC, and the country were facing a number of challenges. These require serious attention and all sectors must play a role to address poverty, unemployment and the energy crisis.

“Comrade Thabo leaves when his home, the ANC, and our country are facing unprecedented difficulties as well as the stubborn issues of poverty, unemployment, land hunger, food insecurity, energy insecurity, crime and corruption to name a few. “We as his extended family acknowledge that overcoming these difficulties and achieving the renewal of the organisation requires unity of purpose, honesty, integrity, humility and collective responsibility, because conceit and complacency are the arch enemies of unity,” said Motlanthe.

He said history had taught the country that the youth should be part of renewal. Masebe, who also worked as the spokesperson for Motlanthe when he was president from 2008 to 2009, was also praised for his professionalism in the public service. Motlanthe described Masebe as a “straight shooter” and highly effective in his work.

Although Masebe was humble, his heart was filled with fire, he said. He had risen through the ranks of the ANC over the years and was a good listener. [email protected]

