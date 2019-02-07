Cape Town - A number of MPs arrived early for the glamorous red carpet procession from Porthuis to the National Assembly building, a highlight of the opening of Parliament, on Thursday.
Among the early birds were DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia wearing a sash which made a bold statement about the Bosasa tender scandal.
Wearing his party's signature red overalls, the EFF's Floyd Shivambu shared his party's plans for President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address.
This year's trimmed-down Sona may be lacking in bells and whistles, but guests have definitely kept up with the fashion standard set at past events.
* Click here for more #SONA2019 stories.
* * Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.
IOL