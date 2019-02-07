Qiniso van Damme and Phumzile van Damme. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
Qiniso van Damme and Phumzile van Damme. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
A closer look at Qiniso van Damme's stunning pants suit. Picture: Siyabulela Dludla/GCIS
A closer look at Qiniso van Damme's stunning pants suit. Picture: Siyabulela Dludla/GCIS
Democratic Alliance MP Terri Stander in a yellow dress with a train by Kobus Dippenaar. Picture: Emsie Ferreira/African News Agency (ANA)
Democratic Alliance MP Terri Stander in a yellow dress with a train by Kobus Dippenaar. Picture: Emsie Ferreira/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
ANC MP Matthews Wolmarans and his wife Lilian Wolmarans. Picture: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)
ANC MP Matthews Wolmarans and his wife Lilian Wolmarans. Picture: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane Picture: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane Picture: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)
MP Thandiwe Mfulo Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
MP Thandiwe Mfulo Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
UCT vice-chancellor Kgethi Phakeng. Picture: Tshego Lepule
UCT vice-chancellor Kgethi Phakeng. Picture: Tshego Lepule
Nicola Du Plessis and DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
Nicola Du Plessis and DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
Senior DA MP Athol Trollip and his wife Janine. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
Senior DA MP Athol Trollip and his wife Janine. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
DA Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
DA Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota Picture: GCIS
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota Picture: GCIS
Thembiso Radebe and Lucia Ochan Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
Thembiso Radebe and Lucia Ochan Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
MP Pinky Kekana. Picture: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)
MP Pinky Kekana. Picture: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS
GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille. Picture: GCIS
African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Steve Swart and his daughter Siobhan. Picture: Chantall Presence/African News Agency (ANA)
African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Steve Swart and his daughter Siobhan. Picture: Chantall Presence/African News Agency (ANA)
African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart's daughter Siobhan. Picture: GCIS
African Christian Democratic Party MP Steve Swart's daughter Siobhan. Picture: GCIS
ANC MP Jackson Mthembu. Picture: GCIS
ANC MP Jackson Mthembu. Picture: GCIS
ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and his wife Dr Lydia Meshoe. Picture: GCIS
ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and his wife Dr Lydia Meshoe. Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Picture: GCIS
Cape Town - A number of MPs arrived early for the glamorous red carpet procession from Porthuis to the National Assembly building, a highlight of the opening of Parliament, on Thursday.

Among the early birds were DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia wearing a sash which made a bold statement about the Bosasa tender scandal.

Wearing his party's signature red overalls, the EFF's Floyd Shivambu shared his party's plans for President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address.

This year's trimmed-down Sona may be lacking in bells and whistles, but guests have definitely kept up with the fashion standard set at past events.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on the red carpet. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia Video: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)
MP Doctor Zukile Luyenge talking about what he hopes to hear tonight. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)
MP's queuing to take pictures on the red carpet. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)

Auditor General Kimi Makwethu says what he wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle on Sona. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)
UDM whip Nqabayomzi Kwanka. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)
IFP MP Narend Singh Video: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)

* Click here for more #SONA2019 stories.

* * Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

IOL