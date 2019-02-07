Cape Town - A number of MPs arrived early for the glamorous red carpet procession from Porthuis to the National Assembly building, a highlight of the opening of Parliament, on Thursday.



Among the early birds were DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia wearing a sash which made a bold statement about the Bosasa tender scandal.





Wearing his party's signature red overalls, the EFF's Floyd Shivambu shared his party's plans for President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address.





This year's trimmed-down Sona may be lacking in bells and whistles, but guests have definitely kept up with the fashion standard set at past events.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DA leader Mmusi Maimane on the red carpet. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia Video: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video MP Doctor Zukile Luyenge talking about what he hopes to hear tonight. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video MP's queuing to take pictures on the red carpet. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Auditor General Kimi Makwethu says what he wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle on Sona. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA) To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video UDM whip Nqabayomzi Kwanka. Video: Sandisiwe Ntlemeza/African News Agency (ANA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video IFP MP Narend Singh Video: Lubabalo Poswa/African News Agency (ANA)





* Click here for more #SONA2019 stories.





* * Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.





IOL



