Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said it was a "great honour and pleasure" to be honoured with a Presidential Commemorative stamp. Ramaphosa was presented with the stamp on World Post day.

The presentation took place at Tuynhuys, Cape Town and saw the Post Office bestow him with a new stamp bearing his image, the Presidential Coat of Arms and the Union Buildings in the background.

Speaking at the unveiling, Ramaphosa spoke at length of the pivotal role postal services played in connecting people around the world.

"When World Post Day was declared at the 1969 Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo, it was to signal that the world was then shifting slowly towards a globalised citizenship.

"It was a recognition that building the bridges of cooperation across borders was essential for humankind to thrive."

Ramaphosa further said: "For many years, postal services were instrumental in enabling nation states and their citizens to interact with the rest of the world.

"Postal services have been pivotal in the every day lives of people and businesses, and have made a significant contribution to global social and economic development."

Ramaphosa added that postal services were an important catalyst for economic growth and that this should remain the case as the country moved towards a digitised future.

"The opening up of new opportunities with online commerce present our postal sector with new opportunities.

"With their distinctive red signage, post offices remain an important part of our nation’s economic and social landscape in urban centres and far-flung villages alike."

Ramaphosa is the fifth president to be honoured with a commemorative stamp, which is only bestowed o heads of State and former heads of State.

