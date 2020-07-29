PICS: Ramaphosa lauds Andrew Mlangeni for remaining true to ANC and refusing to be silenced

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa praised Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni for always being true to the ANC’s revolutionary discipline and refusing to be cowed and silenced. Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Mlangeni’s funeral at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus and described the last surviving Rivonia trialist as having lived an “extraordinary life of a hero” and served his country and movement loyally for over seven decades. He said Mlangeni was always faithful to the ANC’s principles, true to its revolutionary discipline, and understood his responsibility to challenge the abuse of power and the plunder of resources. According to Ramaphosa, Mlangeni could not be cowed and would not be silenced. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS ”He understood his responsibility to remind us of the solemn commitment we have made to future generations and would not hesitate to tell us when we fell short or when we faltered,” the president said.

Ramaphosa said when the ANC national executive committee asked him to lead the governing party’s integrity commission it saw in him a leader who was the repository of the ethical leadership of the ANC.

Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

”He took that position because he believed that leaders of the ANC should represent the best of ethical behaviour and should know that our people expect that they should always be judged by a higher standard of ethical behaviour,” Ramaphosa explained.

He said Mlangeni’s death came at a time of great peril for the country and the world as a virus is sweeping the globe, causing widespread disruption and destruction.

Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

”Covid-19 has cost many lives and, before it runs its course, it will take many more,” warned Ramaphosa.

Speaking on behalf of Gauteng premier David Makhura, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi told mourners that Mlangeni was a straight talker and a reliable defender of ANC unity.

Lesufi said Mlangeni’s memory should be honoured by refusing to submit and defeating Covid-19, poverty, inequality, corruption and greed, mismanagement and complacency as well as the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

Mlangeni, who is survived by three children daughters Maureen and Sylvia, son Sello, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, was buried at the Roodepoort Cemetery next to his wife June, who died in 2001.

Aubrey, the Mlangenis’ eldest son, died in 1998.

Political Bureau