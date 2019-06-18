Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver the State of the Nation Address to the joint sitting of the National Assembly (NA) and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday. This will be the first State of the Nation Address of the sixth democratic Parliament and the second SONA this year. The Address is scheduled to start at 7pm and the Parliament's theme for the SONA is “Following up on our Commitments: Making Your Future Work Better”.

Ramaphosa is expected to tackle important issues such as the country’s political, social and economic welfare. He is also set to brief the nation on government’s work and articulate the programme of action for the next five years.

Military rehearsals for the ceremony took place on Tuesday evening as SANDF soldiers rehearsed in Roeland street in Cape Town. Wednesday’s rehearsals are set to take place from 17:30 to 20:00.

The City of Cape Town on Tuesday has advised on temporary road closures in the CBD.

Wale Street, between Burg and Adderley Street, would be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday between 5pm and 10pm and Thursday between 6am and 11:45pm. Parliament Street, between Parliament and 35 metres from Longmarket Street (excluding parking garage access point) would be closed between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday and between 6am and 11:59pm on Thursday.

The SONA budget has been a huge talking point after it was reported that Parliament had budgeted R2 million for the SONA. Five years ago, a total of R9.2 million was budgeted for the SONA.