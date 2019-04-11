JOHANNESBURG - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) on Thursday, awarded honorary doctorates to anti-apartheid struggle veterans and the last two surviving Rivonia trialists, former Member of Parliament, Andrew Mokete Mlangeni and Denis Goldberg. Presiding officers of Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson (NCOP) Thandi Modise, congratulated Mlangeni and Goldberg in a statement.

Mlangeni was awarded a Doctorate of Public Administration, for his “commitment to the fight for a democratic South Africa and a lifetime of service to the people of South Africa" and Goldberg was awarded a Doctorate of Engineering for his "selfless contribution to the struggle for freedom and his unwavering commitment to the development of post-apartheid South Africa".

The honorary degrees were conferred at the CPUT annual graduation ceremony, presided over by Chancellor of the University, Modise.

"The presiding officers applaud the CPUT for honouring these giants of our struggle for freedom. They are living national treasures whose wisdom continues to inspire and guide us. We continue to be indebted to these brave freedom fighters for their continued commitment to the development of South Africa," Parliament said in a statement on behalf of Modise and Mbete.

"Today's occasion also coincides with the 86th birthday of Dr Goldberg, who was born on 11 April 1933. The Presiding Officers of Parliament wish him a wonderful birthday."

The ANC in the Western Cape also congratulated Goldberg and Mlangeni.

“We will forever be proud and indebted to these two comrades. We share in their achievements and want to congratulate and salute CPUT for recognizing them,” secretary of the ANC in Western Cape Secretary Faiez Jacobs said.

African News Agency (ANA)