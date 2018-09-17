Middelburg - Two SABC 2 Venda soapie Muvhango actors - Gabriel Temudzani and Sydney Ramakuwela - on Sunday vowed to help the African National Congress to victory in the 2019 general elections. Temudzani and Ramakuwela addressed a crowd of about 4000 people at a rally to celebrate the ANC Youth League's 74th anniversary in Middelburg in Mpumalanga.

"We are here to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the ANCYL. We will campaign for the ANC. We want the ANC to win the 2019 elections with the majority victory. I don’t want to dance here because some of you will copy my dancing style,” Temudzani told the crowd to loud cheers in the Sydney Choma Community Hall.

Temudzani plays the part of chief Azwindini Mukwevho, while Ramakuwela stars as Mulalo Mukwevho in the soapie. The two actors were guests at the ANCYL rally. ANCYL members greeted them with cheers when they stepped into the hall and people jostled for space to take pictures of the two stars with their cellphones.

Deputy President David Mabuza was expected to speak at the rally, as was ANCYL leader Collen Maine, but neither showed up. ANCYL deputy leader Desmond Moela said Mabuza could not attend due to "other urgent and pressing matters". “We want to apologise for other ANCYL leaders who could not come,” he said.

Moela emphasised the importance of education for the youth and lamented youth unemployment in the country. “Let us go to school because education is important,” he said.

ANC Nkangala regional chairman Speedy Mashilo called on the youth to start their own businesses and create jobs for other people. “When we build RDP houses, bricks must be bought in this province,” said Mashilo.

African News Agency/ANA

