Cape Town - The UK government in South Africa has kicked off its latest campaign titled 'Road to COP26' with climate investments up to the tune of £200 million which will go towards mobilising private finance into green projects.
This comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the "Year of Climate Action" initiative ahead of the much-anticipated international conference set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland later this year. At the conference, world leaders will gather to discuss solutions aimed at tackling the adverse effects of climate change.
Through this initiative, Johnson has encouraged all countries to review their emission reduction targets and aim a bit higher.
He set out our priorities for the conference which include among other things protecting and restoring natural habitats and ecosystems on an unprecedented scale; embracing the large opportunities of renewable energy and accelerating the ban on petrol, diesel and hybrid car sales from 2035.
At an annual event held in Cape Town in which British High Commissioner to South Africa Nigel Casey hosted ministers, their deputies, politicians and top business representatives, it emerged that up to £30m would be invested in Revego Africa Energy alongside Investec to create Africa’s first dedicated renewable energy yield to be launched on the JSE later this year.