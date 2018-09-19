Community Safety MEC Dan Plato Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Weak, mediocre another disaster. That’s how opposition parties described Community Safety MEC Dan Plato, whom the DA has decided to appoint as the new mayor of Cape Town in place of Patricia de Lille.

Plato will be returning to the City, after handing over the mayorship to De Lille in 2011.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the federal executive (FedEx) considered the results of the selection panel for mayor. The FedEx ratified the selection panel’s recommendation to put forward Plato.

But opposition parties said Plato achieved very little as mayor or as Community Safety MEC.

African Christian Democratic Party leader Ferlon Christians said he was shocked. “Dan Plato is a mediocre candidate. He is weak, he lacks leadership and does not live up to the standards that Patricia de Lille has upheld,” he said.

“He has been in the legislature and all he does is blame the national government on issues of crime.”

“The DA does the same thing. It’s a blame-game they play. They are putting weak people in place to lead the city and it will cost them. This is another disaster waiting to happen.”

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said Plato had, over the past nine years, proven to be one of the most ineffective Community Safety MECs. “Under his watch, he has both deliberately and negligently broken down community policing relations and co-operation.

“He ended some of the most successful community crime-fighting initiatives in our poorer black and coloured townships such as the Bambanani Volunteer Programme.

“Plato is out of his depth in having to manage a complex position such as mayor.”

Plato said he had a list of issues he wanted to address but would focus on these when he was in office.

“Social housing, the water crisis and the high rates accounts are top of my list. We also need to focus on the transport situation and address the issue of congestion,” he said.

Mayco member for transport and urban development Brett Herron, who was also in the running for mayor, said he would support Plato.

“I look forward to continue working with a city government that will restore trust between our local government and our residents. We have achieved a lot in our time in this government, but much remains to be done,” Herron said.

Cape Chamber of Commerce president Janine Myburgh said there would be a calmer and more productive management of the city with fewer storms and distraction.

“In addition, (Plato’s) service in the provincial cabinet had equipped him well to deal with the new challenges the city faced.”

Malatsi said a press conference with Plato would be held on Wednesday.

Cape Argus

* This story forms part of the #HighSchoolsQuiz study material. Click here for more #HighSchoolsQuiz stories.