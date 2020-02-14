President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF party leader Julius Malema. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - EFF leader Julius Malema insists he has never abused his wife or children. This comes after ANC MP Boy Mamabolo implied during the State of the Nation Address, that Malema had a history of abusing his wife, Mantwa Matlala-Malema. Malema was speaking at the Press Club of South Africa in Cape Town on Friday morning, a day after the EFF staged a walk out at the National Assembly following more than hour of disruptions during President Cyril Ramphosa's SONA. The EFF had been calling for former deputy president FW De Klerk to be kicked out of Parliament.

Malema challenged Ramaphosa and other top political party leaders and MPs to stand up and declare that they had not beaten up a woman. He said Ramaphosa had to take the country into his confidence and assure everyone that he had never assaulted any woman.

Malema also reiterated that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan had to vacate office citing that he had collapsed state-owned enterprises through political meddling.

He also used the opportunity to take a swipe at Ramaphosa over Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the CR17 election campaign and his request for his bank statements to be sealed.