The police are hunting for the people who killed the close protector of Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale in Cape Town. Lindela Mraqisa and four other people were shot and killed in a mass shooting in Gugulethu over the weekend. The South African Police Service (SAPS) are looking for the suspects involved in the mass shooting.

Mraqisa had been Mathale’s protector over the last four years. “The Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale has sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of his close protector, warrant officer Lindela Mraqana. “Warrant officer Lindela Mraqisa is among the five people that were shot and killed in Gugulethu on Saturday evening. He served as the close protector for Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale since 2019. Maximum resources have been mobilised to apprehend those behind the mass shooting,“ said national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.